Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.

After the clerk gave the offender the contents of the register, the individual fled south on foot. The subject fled prior to officers’ arrival. He was described as a male black, wearing black clothing, a black face mask, and a green reflective traffic vest. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.