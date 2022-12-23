Bolingbrook Fire Department Take Part in Operation North Pole

On December 21st the Bolingbrook Fire Department’s Chief Jeff LaJoie and Battalion Chief Brian Gaston led the Operation North Pole parade of fire and police personnel to present a Bolingbrook family with gifts from Santa Claus.

Operation North Pole is a volunteer-based non-profit located in Des Plaines, IL which is dedicated to creating magical holiday experiences for families with a child battling a life-threatening illness. Operation North Pole partnered with the Bolingbrook Fire and Police Departments to deliver sacks of gifts to five-year-old Fabian and his younger brothers Sebastian and Julian.

Chief Mike Rompa would like to thank Operation North Pole and the Bolingbrook Fire Department for inviting us to be a part of this special moment. Chief Rompa would also like to thank Fabian for being the highlight of our day; your brave smile is an inspiration to us all. We are all rooting for you and your recovery.

We encourage everyone to visit operationnorthpole.org to learn more about this wonderful organization.