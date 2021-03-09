Bolingbrook Fire Department Rescue Two Dogs From Pond
The Bolingbrook Fire Department rescues two dogs in a pond on Sunday. It was at 7:33 in the morning on Sunday, March 7th, that the fire department was dispatched to a pond just North of 777 Falconridge Way. A resident called 911 to report the two dogs fell through the ice-covered pond, and could not get out.
The first crews arrived on scene less then 5 minutes after dispatch to find the two dogs approximately 40 feet out, and unable to get themselves out of the water.
Members of the fire department donned a cold-water rescue suit, and immediately went onto the ice to affect a rescue of the two dogs. One dog was removed with a rescue rope. The second dog was struggling to remain afloat, and was carried out of the water by one of our firefighters. Both dogs were removed from the water less than 10 minutes after the first crew arrived.
The two dogs were warmed by the Firefighters on scene, and Bolingbrook Police transported the two dogs to an emergency veterinary clinic for evaluation and treatment.
There were no tags on the dog’s collars, and no owner was on scene to claim the dogs. The names of the owners, and current condition of the dogs are not known by the Bolingbrook Fire Department at this time.
Bolingbrook Fire Department Lt. Chris Brophy says, “All members of the Bolingbrook Fire Department perform annual training in ice rescue techniques. It was this training that allowed the firefighters to safely, and rapidly, perform this rescue.”