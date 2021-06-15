      Weather Alert

Bolingbrook Child Struck and Killed by Vehicle

Jun 15, 2021 @ 3:13pm

A four-year-old child died on Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Bolingbrook. The child was struck by a family member while pulling into a driveway in the 800 block of Harris Drive. Family members immediately transported the child to an area hospital and called 9-1-1 while enroute. Officers were able to locate the transporting vehicle and was able to assist the family while traveling to the hospital. Life saving measures by hospital staff were unsuccessful, and the child was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving. The incident is currently under investigation.

