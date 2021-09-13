Boil Remains in Effect for the Village of Plainfield

A boil order remains in effect for all residents who receive their water from the village of Plainfield. The village first issued the boil order after receiving a positive test for the E. coli bacteria. On Wednesday, September 8, the Village collected a set of routine water samples and these samples were delivered to an outside lab. On Friday, the village was notified by the laboratory that E. coli bacteria was detected. Per IEPA protocol, a boil order was issued. The Village took 21 water samples on Friday, all of which came back with no signs of E. coli.
The Village collected 40 water samples on Saturday as well, all of which came back with no signs of the bacteria. In addition, 40 more water samples were collected on Sunday and they are still awaiting the results of these tests. If these also come back negative, the Village will be able to lift the boil order once authorized by the EPA.
The boil order will remain in place until two sets of 40 samples are determined satisfactory.