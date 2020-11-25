Body-ody-ody: Megan Thee Stallion greenlights the “Body” dance challenge

Huxley WorldGood News, folks! Megan Thee Stallion‘s new single “Body” is the hottest new dance challenge taking over social media.
After the hugely successful “WAP” collaboration with Cardi B, Megan brought us another track to dance too.
The “Body” song and video celebrates body positivity and embraces all women’s body types — “crazy, curvy, wavy,” even “big [chest], lil waist.”
“The category is body/Look at the way it’s sitting,” Megan raps. “That ratio so out of control, that waist, that, them [chest]/If I were me and I woulda seen myself/I would have bought me a drink, took me home.”
The dance was choreographed by Megan’s creative director Jaquel Knight and looks a lot easier than the “WAP.” But nevertheless, fans are enjoying learning the new dance and using the #BodyOdyChallenge hashtag.
“Body” follows Megan’s previously released singles, including “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug as well as her Grammy nominated remix of “Savage” with Beyoncé from her debut album, Good News. The 17-track effort features collaborations with her frequent collaborator DaBaby, SZA, City Girls, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and production from Lil Ju Made It and Juicy J.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.