Body Found In Southwest Michigan Identified As Joliet Man

One week after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan off the shore near the village of Michiana, authorities have identified the victim.

According to a report by Grand Beach/Michiana Police Chief Ryan Layman, the body was positively identified as 48-year-old Jason A. Ryno, of Joliet, Illinois.

“The South Bend Police Department Crime Lab was instrumental in helping with this case and were able to use a fingerprint to make a positive ID,” said Layman, in a press release. “The investigation is ongoing, but there is no suspicion of foul play. There will be no further press releases on this case.”

According to the initial report, police were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Michiana after receiving reports of a dead body in the lake at about noon Monday, Sept. 26. The report stated the victim was either “a white or light skin black male in his 30’s” and about six feet tall.

The body was recovered with the assistance of the New Buffalo Township Fire Department and Michiana Shores Fire Department.

Assisting at the scene was the Medical Examiner’s office from WMED, Berrien County Sheriff Office New Buffalo Township Patrol and New Buffalo City Police Department.