      Weather Alert

Body Discovered in Des Plaines River Identified

Mar 3, 2021 @ 1:26pm

The Will County Coroner’s Office has announced the identity of the body recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 6:40pm near the 700 block of Railroad Street that authorities pronounced 38-year-old Anthony D. Dunn of Joliet deceased. An autopsy revealed Mr. Dunn had drowned. Authorities have stated that body was initially discovered by a barge worker on the river. The Illinois State Police District 5 is investigating the death.

Popular Posts
Where to get your Covid-19 Vaccine
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: What's Your Most Important Feature for Virtual Dating? THIS.
Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Taking Acetaminophen May Make You Want to Take Risks
COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Mental and Behavioral Health Crisis: Will County Reminds Residents Help Is A Call Away