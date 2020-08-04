Bobby Shmurda’s parole hearing set for later this month

Johnny Nunez/WireImageFans were fired up on social media over the prospect of Bobby Shmurda‘s potential early release from prison later this month.
In a matter of weeks, fans could be hitting the infamous “Shmurda Dance” in the streets of Brooklyn in his honor.
In 2016, the rapper, born Ackquille Pollard, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon with the intent to use and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal weapons possession with intent to use, as part of a plea deal.
According to a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision official, per Complex, “Mr. Pollard is currently scheduled to appear before the Board of Parole the week of August 17, 2020. The Board of Parole has two weeks from the date of the interview with the incarcerated individual to render a decision.”
Meanwhile, as Shmurda’s mother, Leslie Pollard, awaits her son’s return, she paid tribute to him on his 26th birthday.
“I am screaming Happy Birthday to my youngest Chewy Chew and man I don’t know where to start. I guess you had to be there,” she wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “Special” is being modest. I am trying to make those of you who don’t know the character relate. This guy is overloaded with everything he has so much personality and talent. My boy is caring, sharing, sweet, loving, loyal energetic, empathetic, and brave he is such a unique person.”
