Bob Weir to take part in pre-show before Grateful Dead’s fifth “Shakedown Stream” screening
Courtesy of The Grateful DeadThe fifth installment of The Grateful Dead‘s weekly streaming concert series, “Shakedown Stream,” premieres Friday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET on the band’s official YouTube channel. Prior to the event, founding Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir will be on hand to participate in the live on-camera pre-show.
This installment will be the online premiere of a film documenting the group’s July 2, 1989, show at Sullivan Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The concert included renditions of such classic songs as “Playin’ in the Band,” “Don’t Ease Me In,” “Friend of the Devil” and “Truckin’,” as well as covers of Bob Dylan‘s “Queen Jane Approximately” and “Quinn the Eskimo,” and a medley combining Traffic‘s “Dear Mr. Fantasy,” The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” and The Dead’s own “Sugar Magnolia.”
As with the other “Shakedown Stream” pre-shows, this one will be co-hosted by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux [leh-MYOO] and band historian Gary Lambert. You can submit questions for Lemieux, Lambert and Weir to answer during the pre-show at the “Shakedown Stream” submission page. A limited number of queries will be chosen.
Weir recently announced that all of his remaining scheduled shows with Wolf Bros, his side group that also features acclaimed producer/bassist Don Was and RatDog drummer Jay Lane, have been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The news comes shortly after the Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company, which also features Weir, canceled its upcoming 2020 summer tour.
Meanwhile, let’s pause a moment to send out Happy Birthday wishes to founding Grateful Dead and Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who turned 74 today.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.