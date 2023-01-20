Bob Odenkirk – SIU Alum – Will Receive a Harvard Award

Bob Odenkirk will receive an honor from Harvard University. Unlike the title of his great movie, Bob is far from a “Nobody.”

The Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star will receive the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award at Harvard, in February.

According to the Hasty Pudding Theatricals organization, Odenkirk gets the honor this year because of his “indelible mark on the world as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker.” Bob went to Columbia College in Chicago, for a time, while he worked at Second City. He graduated from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. That’s where I graduated, too.

The ceremony for the SIU “Saluki” will take place on February 2nd.

Previous recipients have been Jason Bateman, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Clint Eastwood, and Harrison Ford.