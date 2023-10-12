98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Bob Odenkirk Says He Thinks about his Heart Attack Every Day

October 12, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Bob Odenkirk – 2021 movie – Nobody

Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about how the heart attack he experienced, on the set of Better Call Saul, has affected his life, in a recent interview with Yahoo!.

The Breaking Bad star said he thinks about the 2021 incident “every day.”

It’s something I think about every day.  Weirdly, it didn’t affect me much for a long time,” he said, sharing that the health scare unexpectedly affected his memory.  “I had a strange kind of upbeat energy literally the next day, and every day.  It was because I had, like, a mind wipe every night.”

Odenkirk continued, “So my ability to even think about what had happened to me [was compromised] — I needed to hear about it from people who’d been there, and I needed my brain to get back on a normal state.”

The Fargoand Nobody star shared that the experience has changed his outlook on life.  “Now that I’ve been able to make some space in my life — partly because of the writer’s strike and the SAG strike — I’ve had time to contemplate what happened and, and it makes me think, How do I enjoy the days that I have?

Odenkirk, who’s from Berwyn, attended Second City and Columbia College, in Chicago.  He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yc88ubs4

