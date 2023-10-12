Bob Odenkirk Says He Thinks about his Heart Attack Every Day
Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about how the heart attack he experienced, on the set of Better Call Saul, has affected his life, in a recent interview with Yahoo!.
The Breaking Bad star said he thinks about the 2021 incident “every day.”
“It’s something I think about every day. Weirdly, it didn’t affect me much for a long time,” he said, sharing that the health scare unexpectedly affected his memory. “I had a strange kind of upbeat energy literally the next day, and every day. It was because I had, like, a mind wipe every night.”
Odenkirk continued, “So my ability to even think about what had happened to me [was compromised] — I needed to hear about it from people who’d been there, and I needed my brain to get back on a normal state.”
The Fargoand Nobody star shared that the experience has changed his outlook on life. “Now that I’ve been able to make some space in my life — partly because of the writer’s strike and the SAG strike — I’ve had time to contemplate what happened and, and it makes me think, How do I enjoy the days that I have?”
Odenkirk, who’s from Berwyn, attended Second City and Columbia College, in Chicago. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE: https://tinyurl.com/yc88ubs4