Bob Odenkirk Recovers after a ‘Heart-Related Incident’ on Set

Actor Bob Odenkirk recovers, after he apparently suffered a heart emergency, while he was at work.
A rep for the actor said today, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.
Odenkirk and his family say they would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses, who’ve been looking after him; as well as for his fellow cast members, crew and producers, who have stayed by his side.
The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes. They ask for their privacy at this time “as Bob works on his recovery.”
Odenkirk reportedly collapsed while on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”
His son Nate later tweeted, “He’s going to be ok.”
Odenkirk has starred in the hit movie “Nobody,” as well as the award-winning hit Netflix series, “Breaking Bad,” from which his own show is a spin-off.