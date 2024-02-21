Bob Marley: One Love Tops Weekend Box Office
February 20, 2024 6:05PM CST
The Bob Marley biopic One Love ruled the box office over the weekend.
The film took the No. 1 spot with $27 million over the three-day weekend, and projects to $51 million over the six-day stretch from Valentine’s Day through President’s Day.
The Spider-Man offshoot Madame Web took second place with a disappointing $17.6 million.
Argylle ($4.72 million), Migration ($3.75 million), and Wonka ($3.49 million) rounded out the top five.
What other artists should get a Hollywood biopic?