Bob Marley: One Love Tops Weekend Box Office

The Bob Marley biopic One Love ruled the box office over the weekend.

The film took the No. 1 spot with $27 million over the three-day weekend, and projects to $51 million over the six-day stretch from Valentine’s Day through President’s Day.

The Spider-Man offshoot Madame Web took second place with a disappointing $17.6 million.

Argylle ($4.72 million), Migration ($3.75 million), and Wonka ($3.49 million) rounded out the top five.

