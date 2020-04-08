Bob Dylan scores first-ever #1 song on a ‘Billboard’ chart with “Murder Most Foul”
Columbia RecordsBob Dylan‘s new song “Murder Most Foul,” the folk-rock legend’s 17-minute-long epic reflection on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.
The marks the first time in his almost-60-year career that Dylan has had a song top any Billboard chart.
“Murder Most Foul,” which was released on March 27, sold 10,000 downloads during its first out, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.
Two recordings by the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer did reach #2 on different Billboard tallies: “Like a Rolling Stone” on the Hot 100 in 1965, and “Things Have Changed” on the Adult Alternative Songs airplay chart in 2000.
He also hit #2 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay tally three times as part of the Traveling Wilburys supergroup — “Handle with Care” in 1988, “End of the Line” in 1989 and “She’s My Baby” in 1990.
“Murder Most Foul” also becomes Dylan’s first entry ever on Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs chart, which is based on sales, streaming and airplay. The tune, which amassed 1.8 million U.S. streams, debuted at #5 on the tally.
When “Murder Most Foul” was released, Dylan posted a message on his official website explaining that it was “an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.” You can check out the tune’s full lyrics now at BobDylan.com.
