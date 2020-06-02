Blue Öyster Cult members, Marky Ramone conducting Rock Fantasy Camp’s online “Masterclass” events
Courtesy of Rock and Roll Fantasy CampThis week, Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp launched a series of “Masterclass” tutorials presented live by a roster of classic rock artists, and now a new run of interactive online classes have been scheduled from June 13 through June 20.
Among the musicians participating artists in the newly announced “Masterclass” events are Blue Öyster Cult members “Buck Dharma” Roeser and Eric Bloom on the 20th, Winger frontman Kip Winger on June 13, Ramones drummer Marky Ramone on June 16, former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto on June 18, and current Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra on June 19.
During the Masterclasses, the featured artists will share vocal, musical and songwriting tips, tell stories about their eventful careers, answer questions from attendees and more.
In addition, surprise guest artists may pop in unannounced to the classes.
Prices for the events range from $100 to $200. Each class will be limited to 20 attendees, and will run for an hour. Most of the events start at 8 p.m. ET.
The other artists hosting previously announced “Masterclass” meetings taking place this week include Rascals singer/keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, Bad Company and Free drummer Simon Kirke, Lita Ford, ex-Quiet Riot and Dio bassist Rudy Sarzo, and one-time Joe Walsh and Crosby, Stills & Nash drummer Joe Vitale.
Visit RockCamp.com for more details.
Here’s the full list of upcoming Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass events; start time is 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted:
6/2 — Rudy Sarzo (sold out)
6/3 — Lita Ford (sold out)
6/4 — Felix Cavaliere
6/5 — Simon Kirke
6/6 — Joe Vitale (sold out)
6/7 — Mike Clink
6/13 — Kip Winger (start at 3 p.m. ET)
6/15 — Teddy “Zig Zag” Andreadis
6/16 — Marky Ramone
6/18 — Liberty DeVitto
6/20 — Erin Gardner (start at 3 p.m. ET)
6/20 — Blue Öyster Cult’s “Buck Dharma” Roeser and Eric Bloom
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.