‘Blue Beetle’ Defeats ‘Barbie’ At The Box Office

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

It finally happened – Barbie has been dethroned at the box office.

The billion-dollar hit was bumped down to second place by DC’s Blue Beetle, which topped the box office with $25.4 million in its opening weekend.

Barbie still raked in $21.5 million and needs just $7 million more to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing film of the year.

Oppenheimer ($11 million), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($8.4 million), and Strays ($8.3 million) rounded out the top five.

Will any movie top Barbie’s box office totals this year? Any chance it regains the #1 spot?