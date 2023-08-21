‘Blue Beetle’ Defeats ‘Barbie’ At The Box Office
August 21, 2023 5:05PM CDT
It finally happened – Barbie has been dethroned at the box office.
The billion-dollar hit was bumped down to second place by DC’s Blue Beetle, which topped the box office with $25.4 million in its opening weekend.
Barbie still raked in $21.5 million and needs just $7 million more to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing film of the year.
Oppenheimer ($11 million), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ($8.4 million), and Strays ($8.3 million) rounded out the top five.
Will any movie top Barbie’s box office totals this year? Any chance it regains the #1 spot?