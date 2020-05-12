Blue Angels To Flyover Chicago Today @ 11:45am
Photo by Roy Gregory
Chicagoans will get a chance to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly through the sky today. The jets are scheduled to perform a flyover of the city, starting at 11:45 a.m. The 15-minute flyover will honor all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. The planes will begin on the South Side on a route that takes them over the Southwest and Northwest Sides of the city. They will then head as far north as Evanston before returning south along the lakefront. Residents are advised to watch from their homes while quarantining.