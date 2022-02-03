Blowing Drifting Snow Reported In Southern and South East Sections Of Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a semi-truck is stuck in the snow on Wilmington-Peotone Road. Deputies have closed Wilmington-Peotone Road at Route 45 and Wilmington-Peotone and Old Chicago Road.
Deputies have also closed Route 52 and Cedar Road to assist in diverting traffic and especially semi-trucks that pass thru those areas.
These roads will be closed for the next few hours until the semi-truck is cleared from the snow and the roads can be plowed and cleared for safe travel. The drifting snow continues to make these roads extremely hazardous.
WE ARE URGING MOTORISTS TO STAY AWAY FROM THESE AREAS AND ALL RURAL ROADWAYS!
High winds have caused drifting snow onto all rural and open roadways making travel impossible. Snow plows, tow trucks and emergency vehicles are also having a hard time assisting stranded motorists as they have become stuck in the drifts as well.
If you are traveling today, please be prepared to have a charged cell phone, several blankets, layered clothing, and water. You must plan on the possibility of being stuck inside or outside of your vehicle until emergency personnel can get to you and to a safe, warm location.
No severe accidents have been reported on unincorporated Will County roadways throughout the evening hours.
Press release Will County Sheriff’s Office