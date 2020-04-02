Blood Need Critical, Blood Drives in Romeoville, Oak Lawn, & Palos Heights This Week
This from Brian S. McDaniel, MSA Executive Director American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley
In response to the critical need for blood, the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley will host a series of weekly blood drives. The drives will take place at our Chapter House at 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville, Illinois. To register, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org.
Over the last few days, we have seen blood drive cancellations grow at an alarming rate. Through March 13, about 1,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 46,000 fewer blood donations. We expect that number to rise.
Here in Northern Illinois, we have had 41 blood drives canceled due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in approximately 1,500 uncollected blood donations. As the number of COVID-19 cases grow, we do expect that number to increase unfortunately. Together, we must ensure a readily available blood supply for patients who are counting on us.
If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give blood or platelets, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Type O donations are especially needed right now.
- The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
- Donating blood does not impact or weaken the immune system.
Thursday, April 2, 2020
American Red Cross
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
4.8 mi
12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Friday, April 3, 2020
EMS Academy Campus
5220 W 105th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7.6 mi
09:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Humanitarian Relief Foundation
6450 W College Dr
Palos Heights, IL 60463
3.4 mi
10:00 AM – 03:00 PM
Thursday, April 9, 2020
American Red Cross
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
4.8 mi
12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
American Red Cross
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
4.8 mi
10:00 AM – 04:00 PM
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
American Red Cross
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
4.8 mi
08:00 AM – 02:00 PM