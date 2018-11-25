Blizzard Warning & School Closings for Monday 11/26

BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY
*
WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
*
WHERE…Grundy and Will Counties.
*
WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday, with the worst
conditions from 10 PM Sunday to 6 AM Monday.
*
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow
covered roads and significantly reduced visibility are
expected. Snowfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are
possible. This snow is expected to be very heavy and will be
difficult to shovel. The strong winds and heavy snow may cause
falling tree limbs and possible power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
More from the National Weather Service…
A powerful winter storm will impact the region today and tonight.
Heavy, wet snow will fall across much of northern Illinois late
today and tonight, with accumulations of a foot or more possible
from the Quad Cities into the west and northwest suburbs of
Chicago. Snowfall amounts will decrease to the southeast, with
amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected southeast of the Interstate 55
corridor in eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. This storm
will be accompanied by strong winds gusting to 45 mph late today
and tonight. These strong winds will produce blowing and drifting
snow and poor visibility, and combined with heavy wet snow may
result in downed tree limbs and power outages. Travel will become
hazardous and potentially life-threatening across portions of
northern Illinois late this afternoon and this evening. Strong
onshore winds will also produce large waves and lakeshore flooding
along the Illinois and Indiana lake Michigan shores.
Here’s more from the National Weather Service
