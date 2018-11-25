Blizzard Warning & School Closings for Monday 11/26

BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY

*

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, are expected.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

*

WHERE…Grundy and Will Counties.

*

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday, with the worst

conditions from 10 PM Sunday to 6 AM Monday.

*

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Snow

covered roads and significantly reduced visibility are

expected. Snowfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are

possible. This snow is expected to be very heavy and will be

difficult to shovel. The strong winds and heavy snow may cause

falling tree limbs and possible power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More from the National Weather Service…

A powerful winter storm will impact the region today and tonight.

Heavy, wet snow will fall across much of northern Illinois late

today and tonight, with accumulations of a foot or more possible

from the Quad Cities into the west and northwest suburbs of

Chicago. Snowfall amounts will decrease to the southeast, with

amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected southeast of the Interstate 55

corridor in eastern Illinois and northwest Indiana. This storm

will be accompanied by strong winds gusting to 45 mph late today

and tonight. These strong winds will produce blowing and drifting

snow and poor visibility, and combined with heavy wet snow may

result in downed tree limbs and power outages. Travel will become

hazardous and potentially life-threatening across portions of

northern Illinois late this afternoon and this evening. Strong

onshore winds will also produce large waves and lakeshore flooding

along the Illinois and Indiana lake Michigan shores.

Here’s more from the National Weather Service

There are a number of School Closings for Monday 11/26, Here’s the complete list from Emergency Closing Center.