Blink-182 teams up with Powfu for “death bed” remix; Travis Barker releases new song with Wiz Khalifa

Columbia RecordsThe members of Blink-182 are keeping busy amid quarantine.
The punk trio has teamed up with buzzy lo-fi rap artist Powfu for a remix of his hit single “death bed (coffee for your head),” which also features singer beabadoobee. The updated recording is featured on Powfu’s new EP poems of the past, which is out today.
The original version of “death bed” peaked in the top five on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
Meanwhile, drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with Wiz Khalifa for a brand new song called “Drums Drums Drums.” The track is out now via Barker’s new launched label, DTA Records.
You can listen to both the “death bed” remix and “Drums Drums Drums” while you wait for the new Blink song “Quarantine” to drop. Barker said in a Spin interview published this past Tuesday that the track would be out in two weeks.
