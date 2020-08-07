      Weather Alert

Blink-182 premieres new song, “Quarantine”

Aug 7, 2020 @ 9:05am

Viking Wizard Eyes/ColumbiaAs promised, Blink-182 has delivered a new song called “Quarantine.”

The two-minute ripper finds the punk trio profanely lamenting the current state of the world in the time of COVID-19, with lyrics such as “Quarantine/f*** this disease” and “I’d rather watch some magic/or do press in Germany.” You can download the track now via digital outlets.

“Quarantine” follows Blink’s latest album, 2019’s Nine. That effort features the singles “Blame It on My Youth” and “I Really Wish I Hated You.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again