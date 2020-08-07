Blink-182 premieres new song, “Quarantine”
Viking Wizard Eyes/ColumbiaAs promised, Blink-182 has delivered a new song called “Quarantine.”
The two-minute ripper finds the punk trio profanely lamenting the current state of the world in the time of COVID-19, with lyrics such as “Quarantine/f*** this disease” and “I’d rather watch some magic/or do press in Germany.” You can download the track now via digital outlets.
“Quarantine” follows Blink’s latest album, 2019’s Nine. That effort features the singles “Blame It on My Youth” and “I Really Wish I Hated You.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)