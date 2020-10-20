Blink-182 is “trading songs” & “writing stuff,” says Mark Hoppus
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImageBlink-182 released a new song called “Quarantine” in August, and according to bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus, more tunes are in the works.
During an interview with Chris DeMakes of Less than Jake on his podcast, Chris DeMakes a Podcast, Hoppus revealed that he’s currently “locked in my house, recording Blink songs.”
Hoppus added that he, drummer Travis Barker and guitarist Matt Skiba have been “trading ideas around,” even though they haven’t been physically together in the same room since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We still trade songs and are writing stuff,” Hoppus said.
Also during the podcast, Hoppus went on a deep dive into the background behind Blink’s 1999 hit, “What’s My Age Again?”
Blink-182’s most recent album is 2019’s Nine, which features the singles “Blame It on My Youth” and “I Really Wish I Hated You.”
By Josh Johnson
