Blink-182 hops on new version of Oliver Tree’s “Let Me Down”
Credit: Parker DayBlink-182 is featured on a new version of Oliver Tree‘s single, “Let Me Down.”
The updated recording features new verses sung by Mark Hoppus, backed by Travis Barker‘s signature drums. It also includes a new, arpeggiated guitar riff very reminiscent of Blink’s classic material.
You can download the Blink-18Tree collaboration now via digital outlets.
The original “Let Me Down” is included on Tree’s debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, which just dropped last week. It also includes the single “Hurt.”
Blink, meanwhile, released their latest album, Nine, last September. They’ve recently been working on new material.
By Josh Johnson
