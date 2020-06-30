Blink-182 celebrates 182nd day of the year with ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’ merch drop
Viking Wizard EyesToday marks the 182nd day of the year, and who better to mark the occasion than Blink-182?
In celebration of planet Earth hitting the halfway point in what has been, let’s just say, an eventful year, the punk trio has announced an exclusive merch drop related to the 2012 EP Dogs Eating Dogs.
The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, bandanas and hats, plus a leash and dog bowl for your four-legged friend. Also offered for sale was a vinyl reissue of the EP — which was Tom DeLonge‘s final studio recording with Blink — but that’s already sold out.
You can check out what’s available now via Blink182Merch.com.
By the way, usually July 1 is the 182nd day of the year, but 2020 is a leap year, so June 30 takes on the role for Blink day this year. You’d be forgiven for forgetting that we’re in a leap year, given, well, everything that’s happened since February 29.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.