      Weather Alert

Blanco Brown unveils gritty video for “CountryTime,” the song that helped inspire Netflix’s 'Ginny & Georgia'

Mar 17, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Nathen McEvoyThe same week that his Parmalee duet, “Just the Way,” is sitting at the top spot on country radio, Blanco Brown dropped the music video for his fast-paced “CountryTime.”

The video offers stark visuals to go along with the song’s story, following a man going through financial desperation who considers robbing a bank, but ultimately decides on a different path.

Blanco originally slated “CountryTime” to be his debut single, intending it to be an introduction to his patented musical blend of country and hip-hop influences, aka ‘TrailerTrap.’ But he decided to hit pause on the song after creating “The Git Up,” which became a triple-platinum viral hit in 2019.

Now, “CountryTime” is ready to have its moment, propelled in part by its feature two weeks ago in an episode of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia. The creator of the show, Sarah Lampert, says she was inspired by the song while writing scenes for Georgia, one of the show’s title characters.

“I heard the song on a playlist randomly when I was working and it immediately became Georgia’s song when I was writing,” Sarah explains. “Georgia has to balance so many different things: She’s beautiful, brilliant, devious, loving, dangerous and funny. The song felt like that for me.”

Between notching his first-ever radio chart-topper and releasing his “CountryTime” video, it’s been an exciting few weeks for Blanco. He’s not taking any of it for granted, following his near-fatal motorcycle accident last year.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You Take Unnecessary Naps, You Are 19% More Likely to Die?
City of Lockport Moves Toward Green Space after Purchase of Former Texaco Refinery Land