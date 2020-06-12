Blake Shelton’s Tweet Means Major Book Sales For One Fan-Turned-Author
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Blake Shelton attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Blake Shelton is using his celebrity to help a fan and new author get some book sales. The fan, Frankie Williams, wrote a fictional children’s book called The Merdragon in memory of her daughter who died last year at the age of 36 from undiagnosed heart disease.
TMZ reports that at the time, Frankie says she tweeted at Blake and his friend Craig Morgan because Craig had written a song called “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost “about the tragic death of his 19-year-old son. Blake was heavily promoting the song via social media, and Frankie says she found it inspiring.
Blake replied to Frankie, saying he was inspired by people like her and Craig who help others deal with grief while still dealing with their own. The experience motivated her to write the book.
Earlier this week, Frankie tweeted to Blake offering to send him a copy of the book as a thank you for being the catalyst, but he again responded saying he would order the book and suggested others do the same. Blake tweeted, “I’ll order it… Actually let’s all order it!!!”
Frankie says the tweet has sparked major books sales with The Merdragon in the Top Five in three different children’s categories on Amazon.