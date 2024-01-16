98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas officially open

January 16, 2024 12:15PM CST
Katherine Bomboy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The doors are finally open at Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red bar in Las Vegas.

The latest outlet is Blake’s sixth and largest Ole Red and is preceded by its locations in Nashville; Nashville International Airport; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. 

“It’s official!!!!!! The newest addition to the @OleRed family is officially open in LAS VEGAS!!!!!!” Blake writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“Ok everybody, don’t tear the place up on the first day!! @OleRed Vegas baby!!!!!!!” he adds alongside a photo of people lining up outside Ole Red’s Vegas location.

For more information on Ole Red Las Vegas, including its performance schedule and menu, head to olered.com/lasvegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

