Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip

January 23, 2023
Not like I really need a reason to plan a trip to Vegas (I love going to Vegas!), but for country fans it just got a little bit more exciting.

Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip.

Ole Red, located near the Horseshoe Las Vegas, will be a multilevel experience with live music, southern eats, and signature drinks inspired by Blake Shelton himself.

Clark County said the music venue would help up-and-coming performers thrive.

Clark County hopes to finish construction and open the experience before the November Las Vegas F1 race.

