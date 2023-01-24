Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
January 23, 2023 6:08PM CST
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Not like I really need a reason to plan a trip to Vegas (I love going to Vegas!), but for country fans it just got a little bit more exciting.
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip.
Ole Red, located near the Horseshoe Las Vegas, will be a multilevel experience with live music, southern eats, and signature drinks inspired by Blake Shelton himself.
Clark County said the music venue would help up-and-coming performers thrive.
Clark County hopes to finish construction and open the experience before the November Las Vegas F1 race.