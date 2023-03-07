Blake Shelton’s Emotional 1st Day Filming Final Season of “The Voice”

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Inside Blake Shelton’s Emotional 1st Day Filming His Final Season of “The Voice”

The Voice is back for its 23rd season… And while Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper are fighting over which artists to bring on to their winning teams; Shelton is thinking back on his 12 years on The Voice.

It’s his last season in the red chair: “It’s my first day of my last season of The Voice,” Shelton declared, in the Season 23 premiere, during a behind-the-scenes clip. “I’m having a damn good day. I was nervous I was gonna be sad, but I’m not. I’m just having a blast.”

Shelton said he was happy to have an audience for his final season, and even gave one lucky fan an honorary #TeamBlake t-shirt.

The message on the T-shirt read: “I’m on Blake’s LAST team… and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”

After Shelton stated that this season would be an “emotional” one, Clarkson swooped in, to say, “Is it because I’m back? Is that what it is?”

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c, and the next day on Peacock.