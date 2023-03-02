98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Renewed for Season 2

March 2, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Renewed for Season 2
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

USA Network announces it will bring back Barmageddon, for a second season.

It’s the cable network’s best series premiere in nearly three years.

In season one, celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howrey, and Malin Ackerman played various games…  Think oversized party games, like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and Drunken Axe Hole.

And during the competitions, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton act as hecklers.   The shows are taped at Shelton’s Ole Red venue in downtown Nashville.

More about:
#BARMAGEDDON
#BlakeShelton
#CarsonDaly
#GwenStefani
#KaneBrown
#OleRed
#USANetwork
TraceAdkins

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
5

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: You May Not Know These Cures for Snoring

Recent Posts