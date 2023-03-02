Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Renewed for Season 2

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

USA Network announces it will bring back Barmageddon, for a second season.

It’s the cable network’s best series premiere in nearly three years.

In season one, celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howrey, and Malin Ackerman played various games… Think oversized party games, like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, and Drunken Axe Hole.

And during the competitions, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton act as hecklers. The shows are taped at Shelton’s Ole Red venue in downtown Nashville.