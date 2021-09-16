Oklahoma native Blake Shelton will honor Tulsa police officer Aurash Zarkeshan at his upcoming concert at the BOK Center. It’s part of Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021″ tour. The singer will identify a special community member on each stop of his tour. “I can’t think of a better person to be recognized than Tulsa’s own, Officer Zarkeshan. Through the many hardships he faced on his road to recovery, he never gave up and worked tirelessly to return to serve the citizens of Tulsa as a police officer,” said Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum. Zarkeshan will receive front row tickets for the concert, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24. You can buy tickets here. In addition to the tickets, Bank of Oklahoma will donate $5,000 to the charity of Zarkeshan’s choice, the TPD Foundation.