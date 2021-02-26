Blake Shelton Was Shocked Gwen Stefani Drove a ‘Minivan to Work’ & Says Adam Levine ‘Owes’ Him
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the most-loved celebrity couples… But before they were an item, Blake was already impressed with the “Hollaback Girl.”
“The thing I remember saying about her when people would ask was, ‘Oh my God, that girl is unbelievable,” said Blake. “She drives a minivan to work!’ I thought rock stars drove Rolls-Royces, and Gwen was driving a black minivan.”
Fast-forward and Blake and Gwen are now planning their nuptials. And though Miley Cyrus has volunteered to sing at their wedding; Blake claims that Adam Levine owes him. The two started their “bro-mance” on The Voice (where Blake met Gwen).
“I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him,” the singer jokes.
