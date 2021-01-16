      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Vows to Lose Weight Before his Wedding – and Put Mirrors Back in Place

Jan 16, 2021 @ 10:29am

Blake Shelton is setting some goals before he marries Gwen Stefani.

While he was chatting with Luke Bryan, Shelton said he wants to lose weight, before the wedding:  “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it.  So, 10.  It’s out there now, I can’t let people down.”

Blake added, “I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house.  So they look like you when you’re taking a selfie from up above because you can’t even stand and look at myself in the mirror.  I’ve rearranged them, or they’re kind of angled down, looking down at me.  So I’m looking up, and it’s not so bad.”

