Blake Shelton Visits Orlando To Open New Restaurant
Blake Shelton was in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (April 15) to help open his new restaurant, ‘Ole Red, in Icon Park. Shelton chose the Orlando location because of its reputation of being “fun.” The singer and The Voice host owns four locations across the country. “There’s just so much cool detail and thought that goes into the design of it and this is our first build. Everything else is ground up,” said Shelton. Although it was difficult to open the restaurant during a pandemic, Shelton says he thinks the restaurant will fit in well.