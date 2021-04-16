      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Visits Orlando to Open 4th Restaurant, ‘Ole Red’

Apr 16, 2021 @ 8:00am

Blake Shelton was in Orlando, Florida, Thursday (April 15) to help open his new restaurant, ‘Ole Red,’ in Icon Park.

Shelton chose the Orlando location because of its reputation for “fun.”

The Voice host owns four locations, across the country.  One is in Nashville, on Broadway.

There’s just so much cool detail and thought that goes into the design of it and this is our first build. Everything else is ground up,” said Shelton.

Although it was difficult to open the restaurant during pandemic, Shelton says he thinks the it will fit in well.

