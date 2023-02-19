Blake Shelton Updates: Kelly Clarkson Says his Exit from The Voice Is a “Gain” – While Fans Are Mad About his Tour

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Kelly Clarkson Says Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Is a ‘Gain’

“The Voice” nears its premiere of Season 23, which will mark Blake Shelton‘s last season on the show — and Kelly Clarkson is getting excited. “He’s been doing it a long time, and I think it’s a really cool way that we all know he’s leaving so we get the time to, like — I mean, I can’t stand him, but I also love him,” Clarkson said, during a recent interview with NBC Insider. “So we get the time to actually, like, lift him up and say how great he is. He is the ultimate coach on this show. Everybody knows that.”

Shelton is, indeed, the ultimate coach on “The Voice.” He has racked up 9 wins in the first 22 seasons, making him the most successful coach in the show’s history. “It’s an incredible thing that he’s done for so many artists. It’s a loss for ‘The Voice’,” Clarkson added before she joked: “But it’s a gain for humanity because we get to see less of him. So there’s that!”

Season 23 of ‘The Voice’ will premiere on March 6, 2023, on NBC.

Fans Are Hot about Blake Shelton’s Tour Announcement on Instagram

Blake Shelton is getting bombarded with questions about his latest career decision. The premiere of ‘The Voice’ season 23 is still a few weeks away, episodes taped. But Blake is back on the road, doing what he loves most — performing his country hits.

Back in September, Blake announced his ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour, which is comprised of 18 different stops across the U.S., over six weeks. Blake’s new tour will take him to Michigan, North Carolina and even his home state of Oklahoma.

But, as it turns out, not everyone is onboard with the locations he’s picked. Some of his most diehard fans had no problem expressing their upset with him, for not visiting major cities.