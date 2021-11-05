      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Turns Wedding Vows Into A Song For Gwen Stefani

Nov 5, 2021 @ 5:00am
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

In a surprise announcement from Blake Shelton, he posted that he turned his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani into a song. He then released the song online early this morning (11-5.)

Blake took to Instagram to share wedding photos and wrote: “Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead.” It’s called “We Can Reach The Stars.”

He posted the news just hours before releasing it.

 

