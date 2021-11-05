Blake Shelton Turns Wedding Vows Into A Song For Gwen Stefani

In a surprise announcement from Blake Shelton, he posted that he turned his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani into a song. He then released the song online early this morning (11-5.)
Blake took to Instagram to share wedding photos and wrote: “Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead.” It’s called “We Can Reach The Stars.”
He posted the news just hours before releasing it.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)