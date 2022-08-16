BLAKE SHELTON TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton will release a new single and video called “No Body” on Friday (August 19th). The clip was filmed in a country bar in the Los Angeles area and is a throwback to the 90s era when country establishments were filled with line dancing patrons. The video is authentic to the time and finds Blake sporting a cowboy hat on top of his infamous mullet.

He said, “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music, but this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

Blake will perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday, September 10th as he celebrates his 12th year as an Opry member.

CHECK IT OUT