BLAKE SHELTON TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE FROM UPCOMING DELUXE EDITION OF ‘BODY LANGUAGE’

Sep 30, 2021 @ 9:17am
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Blake Shelton will release a new single called “Come Back As A Country Boy” tomorrow (Friday, October 1st). It’s the first of several new tracks featured on the deluxe edition of Blake’s Body Language album, due out on December 3rd.

Blake said, “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there. We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.”

He will wrap his Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour this weekend with shows in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Milwaukee alongside special guest Lindsay Ell as well as Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

