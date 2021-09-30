BLAKE SHELTON TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE FROM UPCOMING DELUXE EDITION OF ‘BODY LANGUAGE’

Blake said, “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there. We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.”
He will wrap his Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour this weekend with shows in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Milwaukee alongside special guest Lindsay Ell as well as Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.
