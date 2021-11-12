BLAKE SHELTON TO OPEN ‘OLE RED’ IN LAS VEGAS

When Blake Shelton was in Nashville for the CMA Awards, he announced the future opening of a new Ole Red location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
In a joint press conference with Ryman Hospitality Properties he said, “I know what it’s like to be a young musician playing bars and small venues, never knowing what to expect. I’m proud that we’re building a network of places where artists can get the kind of exposure playing live that is so critical for growing their fan base.
Blake says that having these locations for artists to play in different parts of the country is a dream come true for him.
The new location will be in front of Bally’s Las Vegas and is expected to open in 2023.
Y’all feelin’ LUCKY?! Ole Red Las Vegas coming 2023! 🎲
When y’all are done rolling the dice, you can come over to Ole Red for the REAL jackpot- live country music, scratch made dishes, and signature drinks! pic.twitter.com/5DPeLiWGZ9
— Ole Red (@OleRed) November 10, 2021
