Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett Among People’s Choice Awards Nominees
Getty Images
Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett are country music’s multiple nominees heading into this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Blake is up for overall Male Artist of 2020 and Country Artist of 2020, while Thomas shares the latter category in addition to a nod for “On Me (feat. Ava Max)” from the Scoob! soundtrack for The Soundtrack Song of 2020. The People’s Choice Awards will live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 15th at 9 p.m. ET.
Voting is currently underway at pca.eonline.com and ends Friday, October 23rd at 11:59 p.mm ET.
Here is the complete list of Country music nominees:
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE GROUP OF 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
“About Love,” Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
“Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
“Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
“Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, Mulan
“On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
“Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
“Rare,” Selena Gomez, Normal People
“The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
Here’s the complete list of nominees from E-Online