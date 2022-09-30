Blake Shelton Teams Up With Lands’ End For Cozy Fall and Holiday Collection: ‘When You Know, You Know’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Blake Shelton has teamed up with the perfect clothing store that fits his country farm lifestyle, Lands End.

The Blake Shelton collection will feature apparel for the whole family, including pets. The Fall/Holiday collection features ready-to-wear clothing,

Shelton spoke about the line saying, “Flannel shirt, jeans, a great jacket…when clothes are done right, it’s just easy. This is what I wear. It’s really fashion for folks who want to look good and feel comfortable, no matter where they are or what they’re doing.”

“My collection with Lands’ End is about making clothes you’ll know are keepers the second you put them on. When you know, you know,” said Shelton.