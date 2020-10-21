Blake Shelton Talks to Kelly Clarkson About Pageant Performing as a Kid: ‘I Did Those Things’
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson knows how to get Blake Shelton to spill the beans… She recently grilled him about his childhood – and his participation in pageants.
“Yes, yes, yes, I did those things,” Blake said. “I do remember my two specialties were, I did ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’ by Bob Seger, and I would do ‘Cat Scratch Fever’ by Ted Nugent, which didn’t go over very well with the soccer moms in the audience because, I don’t know if you ever heard that song or what it’s about, but you can imagine, I think.”
Clarkson also got her “Voice” co-star to admit he tried break-dancing, as a kid.
Kelly joked that he break-danced as a part of the talent portion of his pageants. However, we all know that, to ensure a pageant win, Shelton’s voice was likely the key.