Blake Shelton Talks Gwen!

Blake Shelton tells CMT that Gwen Stefani has helped him improve his relationship with God. “She has such a strong faith in God. I mean, if Gwen was sitting here right now, she would God (is first), and then everything else. That’s number one in her life and has been her whole life. She doesn’t beat you over the head with it. She would never do that. That’s her relationship. But I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things, really just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life. I start seeing the God in everything because she does. And of course, that starts bleeding into my records and my music, and next thing you know, I’m dreaming songs, and recording songs and writing songs about faith and God … I do like having it on my records.”