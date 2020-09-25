Blake Shelton Takes Oklahoma Foster Children on a Fishing Trip
Blake Shelton has really taken to the dad role, as he not only helps out with Gwen Stefani’s children; but he recently took a group of foster kids on a fishing trip.
Last Saturday (September 19), he partnered with Fostering Outdoor Oklahoma Families, for a day of fishing at his farm in Oklahoma.
Shelton, who is also the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation board director, invited several kids. The country music superstar helped them learn how to fish, how to fillet their catch, and then, how to fry it up.