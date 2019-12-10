Blake Shelton Set To Make The National TV Rounds
With a new album on the way, Blake Shelton will be making the national television rounds this week and next.
He’ll perform his latest hit tonight at 9pm ET on The Voice. And on Friday (Dec. 13) you can catch him on Ellen. And next week, on December 17, He’ll make an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Blake Shelton is bringing his Friends & Heroes Tour to Allstate Arena on March 19th of 2020. Along with Blake are Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, & Trace Adkins. Don’t forget you can win tickets to that show This Sunday from 11am-1pm with Roy & Carol broadcasting live from Joy’s Best Friends Best Bites @ 11323 W. 143rd St. in Orland Park.