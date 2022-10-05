Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs – But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a groundbreaking deal, Blake Shelton has sold his master recordings catalog and created a joint venture with Influence Media.

The collection of music includes all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019.

During that time, he has accumulated 27 #1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

About his 20 years’ worth of music, Blake said “Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then. While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t.”

His discography consists of 11 studio LP’s, including one Christmas album, two EP’s, and three compilation albums.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed. But Influence Media recently announced $750 million fund platform to invest in high-value compositions. To date, they have invested in over 20 catalogs. So, it could be as much as $30 million or more (or less).

FAST FACTS