Blake Shelton Says ‘Stepfather’ Is His ‘Most Important Role’

Blake Shelton says that his role as a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s sons is the “most important role a man could ever have.”
Blake says that, when his dad got married and became a stepfather, “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”
He says that experiencing his own father going through it, firsthand, gave him the confidence to do it.
He told Taste of Country, “Every day, I fall in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”
The couple married last July and she has 3 sons.
FAST FACTS